Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,967. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $271,381,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

