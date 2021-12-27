DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 143,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.63. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,957. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

