Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Reduced by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.