Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 30,610 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,610 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

SYY stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

