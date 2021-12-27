Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CarMax by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarMax by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

CarMax stock opened at $126.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

