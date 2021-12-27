Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.08 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

KKR opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.98. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

