Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.42 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Simon Property Group by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 596,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 251,097 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG opened at $155.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

