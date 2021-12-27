Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $293.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.90.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

