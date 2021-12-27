Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Snap-on by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after buying an additional 150,804 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $209.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.