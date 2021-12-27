Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 80.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.35 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.