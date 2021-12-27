Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 17,709 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

