Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 296,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $146.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

