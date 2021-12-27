Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $242.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $244.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

