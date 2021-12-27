Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,863 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

