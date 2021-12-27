Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $5.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.