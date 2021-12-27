DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) versus Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Financial Contrast

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) and Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get DURECT alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DURECT and Bio-Path, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DURECT 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bio-Path 0 0 2 0 3.00

DURECT currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 593.07%. Bio-Path has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given DURECT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DURECT is more favorable than Bio-Path.

Profitability

This table compares DURECT and Bio-Path’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DURECT -280.15% -58.72% -38.46% Bio-Path N/A -33.45% -31.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of DURECT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Bio-Path shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of DURECT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Bio-Path shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DURECT and Bio-Path’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DURECT $30.11 million 7.63 -$580,000.00 ($0.11) -9.18 Bio-Path N/A N/A -$10.88 million ($1.55) -2.84

DURECT has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Path. DURECT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Path, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DURECT has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DURECT beats Bio-Path on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.