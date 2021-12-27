Dynamite (DYNMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $91,025.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $63,364.25 and approximately $91,025.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.53 or 0.00406255 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011834 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001007 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $636.91 or 0.01252844 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,767 coins and its circulating supply is 396,160 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

