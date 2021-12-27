Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.92. 5,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 333,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.