Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 673,129 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.52.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

