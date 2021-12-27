EasyFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $844,199.00 (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00007555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and $844,199.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00047192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

