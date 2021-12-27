easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of analysts have commented on EJTTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, November 28th.

easyJet stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

