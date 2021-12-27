easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of analysts have commented on EJTTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, November 28th.

easyJet stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

