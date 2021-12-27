Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Insider Buys $101,100.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:EVF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.72. 55,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,121. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
