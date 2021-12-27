EDC Blockchain Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $685,292.12 and $842.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,357.48 or 0.99162854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00060703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00033752 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $756.83 or 0.01461306 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars.

