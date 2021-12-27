Edgeless (EDG) Trading Up 42.3% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $5.20 million and $3,881.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

