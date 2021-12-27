Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 3.5%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 3,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,862,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

