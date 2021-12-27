EDUCare Reaches Market Capitalization of $575,113.76 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EDUCare has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $575,113.76 and approximately $470,937.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

