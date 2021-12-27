Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0956 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $42.34 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.32 or 0.07910626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,221.75 or 0.99917216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007553 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

