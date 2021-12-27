Electroneum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $387,261.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $186.15 million and approximately $387,261.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Electroneum's total supply is 17,909,645,744 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum's official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum's official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum's official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

