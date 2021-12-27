Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.46. 15,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,423. The firm has a market cap of $267.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

