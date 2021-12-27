Ellipsis Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.73 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $149.37 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00214677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 581,892,908 coins and its circulating supply is 523,588,372 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars.

