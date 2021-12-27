Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Tops $216,629.67

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $216,629.67 and approximately $135,572.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

