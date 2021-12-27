EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME opened at $125.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

