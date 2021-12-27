Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $23,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,323,000. SP Asset Management lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2,685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 53,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000.

EMQQ stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

