Enigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $872,828.36 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $872,828.36 and $289,282.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00300804 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012106 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003914 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

