Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI opened at C$1.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.83. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$272.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$268.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$278.60 million. Analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.