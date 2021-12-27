Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Entain stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08. Entain has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

