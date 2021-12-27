Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells $377,421.50 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,071. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.