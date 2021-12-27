EOS Force Achieves Market Cap of $14.61 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. EOS Force has a total market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $127,006.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EOS Force

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

