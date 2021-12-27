EPIK Prime (EPIK) Achieves Market Cap of $74.12 Million

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. EPIK Prime has a market capitalization of $74.12 million and $2.06 million worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

