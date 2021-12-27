Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,758,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,399 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.92% of Equinox Gold worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

