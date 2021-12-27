Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 27th (CTG, DSKE, EGP, ENQUF, EVAX, FDMT, FHB, FSRL, FURY, GDS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 27th:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group Incorporated alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $243.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Reliance Bancshares only subsidiary is First Reliance Bank, a South Carolina banking corporation. The company conducts no business other than through its ownership of the Bank. “

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.