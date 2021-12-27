Ergo Trading Up 10.7% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00010548 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $174.54 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,687.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.54 or 0.07929428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00310359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.14 or 0.00907634 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00074338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00455787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00253669 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

