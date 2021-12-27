Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to post $22.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $25.73 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 832.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $98.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMBL. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

GMBL opened at $4.29 on Monday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

