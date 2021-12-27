Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,390 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

