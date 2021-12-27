Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,550 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,925,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,348 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

