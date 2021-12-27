Estate Counselors LLC Buys 90,790 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 282.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,790 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $43,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $396.92 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

