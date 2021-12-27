Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,762,301,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Twitter by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,270,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $156,240,000 after acquiring an additional 937,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,949,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

