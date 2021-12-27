Estate Counselors LLC Has $16.14 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

