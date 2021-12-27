Estate Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 183.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 9.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $72,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $80.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

