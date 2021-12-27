Estate Counselors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2,030.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.